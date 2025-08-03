At around 2.20 on Sunday morning a six-year-old child was seriously injured after falling from a height of nine metres.

The child was looking for his mother who was working at a restaurant, when he didn’t find her he opened the kitchen window to see if she was in the yard.

However, he lost his balance and fell from the window to the ground, police said.

Neighbours heard him screaming, went to the place and called an ambulance, which took him to Nicosia general hospital.

Doctors on duty said the child was seriously injured but his condition was described as out of danger.