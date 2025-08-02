The Cypriot government has strongly condemned the ongoing detention of five Greek Cypriots by the Turkish Cypriot authorities in the north of the island.

In a written statement, the director of the presidential press office, Victoras Papadopoulos, described the treatment of the detainees as “illegal, provocative and inhumane”. The five individuals, all citizens of the Republic, were arrested while reportedly visiting their properties in the Turkish-controlled areas or simply travelling there.

The government says their basic human rights and freedoms continue to be violated. Officials called the court procedures in the north “an insult to the idea of justice”.

The arrests were carried out by what the Cypriot government refers to as a “subordinate regime” under Turkey’s control. The military court in the north decided on Friday to extend the detention of the five Greek Cypriots.

“This is not just about detention,” said Papadopoulos.

“This is abduction, hostage-taking and a sham process. These are the actions of a regime that operates under Turkey’s direct guidance and responsibility.”

The government claims the move was pre-planned and aimed at intimidating Greek Cypriots who visit the north or use the immovable property commission to claim compensation for their occupied land.

It also said the incident highlights Turkey’s “disregard for international law”.

Cyprus has already made official complaints to several international bodies. These include the United Nations secretary-general, the European Commission, the EU high representative for foreign affairs, and the council of Europe.

EU foreign ministers and the five permanent members of the UN security council have also been informed.

Nicosia is now increasing diplomatic efforts to push for the immediate release of the five detainees. The government said it will continue to take “all necessary actions” through international channels to end what it called an unlawful detention.