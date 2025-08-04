Alpha Bank A.E. and its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Finance Investment Services S.A. on Monday announced the signing of a definitive share purchase agreement with the shareholders of AXIA Ventures Group Ltd for the acquisition of 100 per cent of AXIA’s share capital.

According to Greek news outlet Newmoney, this development follows an announcement made on March 31, 2025, regarding the preliminary agreement on the key commercial and legal terms of the transaction.

The signing of the final agreement marks a significant milestone in Alpha Bank’s strategy to create the leading investment banking and capital markets platform in Greece and Cyprus.

Upon completion of the transaction, AXIA will be integrated with Alpha Finance and Alpha Bank’s investment banking unit to form what the bank refers to as “the most comprehensive and dynamic investment platform in Greece and Cyprus“.

According to the bank, this new structure aims to deliver “high-level, specialised, and holistic investment banking services”, including equity and debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and securities trading.

Moreover, the senior leadership team of AXIA has committed to taking on long-term leadership roles within the unified entity.

The bank explained that this “ensures continuity and strengthens the strategic alignment of the two organisations”.

Furthermore, the transaction supports Alpha Bank’s strategy to accelerate the growth of high value-added activities, focusing on fee income, revenue diversification, and a systematic enhancement of its product and service offering for corporate clients.

The move is expected to boost earnings per share by approximately 1.4 per cent and deliver a return on invested capital exceeding 20 per cent.

In addition, the impact on the group’s CET1 ratio is projected to be limited, estimated at less than 20 basis points.

Completion of the transaction is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Finally, Alpha Bank confirmed it will continue to update the investment community on all material developments in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.