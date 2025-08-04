Following the announcement by the Association of Banks, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) reaffirms its commitment to supporting citizens and businesses in the Limassol mountain communities affected by the recent wildfires. The Bank is implementing a dedicated set of measures aimed at providing immediate relief to those impacted, and facilitating the swift restoration of damages.

In addition to the Bank’s SupportCY volunteer network, which assisted state authorities from the outset in rescuing individuals and protecting property, and bolstered the defensive lines in threatened areas, BoC is now putting the following measures into effect for individuals and businesses eligible for government support: