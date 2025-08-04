Following the announcement by the Association of Banks, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) reaffirms its commitment to supporting citizens and businesses in the Limassol mountain communities affected by the recent wildfires. The Bank is implementing a dedicated set of measures aimed at providing immediate relief to those impacted, and facilitating the swift restoration of damages.
In addition to the Bank’s SupportCY volunteer network, which assisted state authorities from the outset in rescuing individuals and protecting property, and bolstered the defensive lines in threatened areas, BoC is now putting the following measures into effect for individuals and businesses eligible for government support:
- Interest-free loan
An interest-free loan of up to €5,000 for three years is available to existing active customers (private individuals and small businesses) to cover urgent needs or damages sustained to property as a result of the fires. Applications must be submitted by September 30, 2025.
- Instalment suspension
A deferral of loan repayments for up to six months is available for household and business loans directly affected and falling under the government support scheme. This measure applies only to performing facilities.
- Loans for individuals
Low-interest housing loans are available to support the repair and restoration of fire-damaged properties, with the option of a fixed-interest rate.
- Loans for businesses
Loans with special terms will be offered to businesses for the purpose of restoring damages incurred.
- Suspension of foreclosures
A six-month suspension of foreclosure procedures will be applied for individuals and businesses directly affected and covered by the government support framework.
- Support line for affected customers
To access the above measures or request further clarification, affected households and businesses are encouraged to contact Bank of Cyprus by telephone on 25-156000 (Monday to Friday, 7.30am-6pm) or via email at: [email protected].
