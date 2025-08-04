The need for a general upgrade of the schooling system in Cyprus was outlined by Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Monday.

The results from the Pancyprian exams, sat by school leavers for entrance to university in Greece and Cyprus, in addition to European and national research results, confirmed the need for the introduction of a new anthropocentric schooling system, she said.

Despite the state’s increased financial support for education, with minor exceptions, test results are not indicative of the students’ true potential, “which is why it is essential to proceed with a strategic use of resources, a fund reallocation and the adoption of more effective education policies to overcome mindsets which kept us stagnant for decades,” Michaelidou said.

In the meantime, the education ministry makes use of multiple national and international research programmes such as PISA and TIMSS, proven to be valuable tools in the reformation of the curriculum and procedures.

She said research results indicated, in keeping with previous years, the need for a system which makes use of modern schooling approaches, and is based on updated techniques.

“The implementation of a new educational reform is based on vision, expertise and political will, with a holistic strategy of scientific conclusions which aims at shaping capable citizens to join a just society and to strengthen a resilient economy,” Michaelidou said.

The minister pointed out that “the ongoing reformation of the schooling system which is currently being implemented is undoubtedly necessary and this is a step in the right direction.”

“Our priority is the creation of a school system that gives every child the tools to achieve their maximum potential and supports the work of teachers,” the minister concluded.