David Luiz is undoubtedly the man of the moment, as his arrival on the island and high-profile transfer to Pafos FC dominated conversations over the weekend.

The experienced Brazilian defender — who has worn the shirts of European giants such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica — is now in Cyprus, to begin a new chapter with Pafos FC.

Luiz’s signing is one of the most expensive and high-impact transfers in the history of Cypriot football, generating widespread excitement not only among football fans, but also within broader social circles.

According to sources, during his stay in Cyprus, Luiz will be residing at a private ultra-luxury villa within the prestigious Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort in Peyia. The villa, which offers stunning panoramic views and world-class amenities, will serve as his personal retreat — a perfect balance of comfort, privacy and natural beauty.

His presence at Cap St Georges adds to the growing list of international celebrities and high-profile individuals who have chosen the resort as their preferred destination, further cementing its status as one of the island’s premier luxury hospitality spots.