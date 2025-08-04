“With a deep sense of solidarity, the shop owners and the team of Ermou 272 invite you on Wednesday, from 5pm to 11pm, to a gathering of giving and support for our fellow citizens who have been affected by the recent devastating fires in Limassol,” says the team behind the upcoming People for People event.

Held in Nicosia, on Ermou Street, a group of small businesses and artists have joined forces to raise funds. The event will be joined by several artists who will perform live to support the cause, including musicians, DJs and artistic groups.

Performing at the People for People solidarity event will be Anna Chrysanthou, Charalambos Panteli, Demetris Mesimeris, Freideriki Tombazou, Giannis Margaris, Giorgos Papakonstantinou, Nayia T Karacosta, On Tour, Pavlos Michaelides and Yasemin Collective.

The fundraising aspect of the event will be able via the €10 donation in the place of a ticket, which will go towards the fundraising drive of the Pancyprian Coordinating Council of Volunteerism (PCCV), in aid of their appeal for those affected by the fires in Limassol.

“The PCCV is a co-organiser and the event is held under Article 2 of the Fundraising Law/2014,” share the organisers. “In addition, all proceeds from drink sales will be donated entirely to aid the affected individuals.

“We wish to emphasise that this initiative carries no financial gain for our businesses. We are all working together, collectively and voluntarily, with the sole purpose of supporting those in need. It is an act of love, solidarity and responsibility. Once the support reaches the hands of our fellow citizens, all income and its allocation will be made public, with transparency and respect.”

Tickets will be available for purchase at the beginning and end of Ermou 272, from the PVCC team, while drink purchases will take place only within the Ermou 272 alleyway for fundraising purposes.

Two people were killed, over 100km² of land was burned and hundreds of properties damaged of destroyed by a wildfire that tore through villages in the mountains of Limassol on July 23. The flames burned more than one per cent of the island’s land, making it the biggest fire in the history of Cyprus.

People for People

Solidarity and fundraising event with live acts to support citizens affected by the Limassol wildfires. August 6. Ermou 272, Nicosia. 5pm-11pm. €10 donation to the Pancyprian Coordinating Council of Volunteerism