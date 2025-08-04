Paphos police are investigating a case of suspected malicious damage at the local Road Transport Department (TOM), after employees discovered broken windows at the premises early on Monday morning.

According to Paphos assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou, the incident was reported at around 8am when staff noticed damage to six small windows, specifically sunroofs, located in the vehicle inspection hangar.

Members of the CID were dispatched to the scene to examine the area.

Forensic officers were also expected to conduct further investigations.

Authorities are considering the possibility that the damage may have been caused by firearm projectiles or airgun pellets, though this remains under examination.

No arrests have been made, and the motive behind the act is still unclear.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.