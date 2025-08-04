Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing renewed strength, with its price climbing by over 26% in the past 30 days. The token began July trading around $0.00001133 and steadily gained momentum into mid-month. A sharp breakout occurred around July 10, propelling the price near $0.000016 before a modest pullback. SHIB now trades at approximately $0.000014170, supported by a market cap of $8.32 billion and a 24-hour volume of $187 million. Analysts suggest SHIB could potentially triple before the fourth quarter supported by its current ascending triangle formation and key resistance at $0.000015. A breakout above this level, combined with sustained volume and a bullish RSI above 60 could propel SHIB toward the $0.000045 target.



Little Pepe gains momentum as SHIB rival with utility

While Shiba Inu eyes significant gains, a rising meme coin contender, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), is gaining investor attention. Priced under $0.002, the token is making waves with both hype and blockchain-backed utility. Analysts predict a staggering 12,087% rise in value by 2025, citing strong presale traction and infrastructure advantages. Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on virality, Little Pepe offers real use through Ethereum Layer 2 integration. This tech enables fast, low-fee transactions and future dApp compatibility.

Little Pepe presale nears $13.12M at $0.0017 per token

Little Pepe’s presale is moving rapidly through its funding stages, reflecting strong community interest. Now in Stage 8, the token is priced at $0.0017, with the next tier set at $0.0018. The project has already raised $13.23 million out of a $13.775 million goal. More than 9.43 billion tokens have been sold out of the 9.75 billion allocated for Stage 8. Earlier, Stage 7 saw 100% of its token allocation purchased in just 72 hours, confirming growing investor confidence.

Token purchases are supported via ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit card through the official website. Even more, a $777,000 giveaway has been announced where ten lucky participants stand a chance to win $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE tokens each. To qualify, investors must contribute a minimum of $100 in presale. The project also achieved a CoinMarketCap listing ahead of presale completion, adding credibility and early visibility.

Conclusion

As SHIB records impressive returns, Little Pepe is becoming a worthy competitor. Its growth story is good, but this is enabled by its own unique combination of Ethereum Layer 2 technology, active community, and presale momentum. Although SHIB is estimated to triple by the end of the year, Little Pepe may increase exponentially by the year 2025, even jumping more than 12,000% in the process. Little Pepe is possibly the buzz that meme coin investors want more than hyped coins.

Website: https://littlepepe.com

