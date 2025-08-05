There can be “no tolerance for arbitrary detentions”, European parliament president Roberta Metsola’s spokesman Juri Laas said on Monday in response to the arrest and continued remand of five Greek Cypriots in the north.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, he said it is “important that both communities continue to act in good faith, build trust, and address any challenges in a constructive manner”.

“Parliament remains vigilant and will raise its voice whenever human rights are threatened. There can be no tolerance for arbitrary detentions or human rights violations,” he said.

He added that the European parliament “has always had a clear position, that the only viable solution to the Cyprus problem is a single, sovereign European state; a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and based on common European values and European Union law”.

On this matter, he said Metsola “remains in constant contact with the Cypriot authorities in search of the best way in which parliament can continue to use all available means to contribute to the resolution of the Cyprus problem”.

“We appreciate President [Nikos] Christodoulides’ efforts to find solutions,” he added.

The five Greek Cypriots were arrested in the village of Galatia, near Trikomo, on July 19, and have remained in custody since then. Two of the five were handed three-month remands at a court in Trikomo last Thursday, facing charges of privacy violations, trespassing, and breaching the peace.

Then, all five were handed 13-day remands at a military court in northern Nicosia in the early hours of Saturday morning, with one standing accused of having entered the north illegally, and the other four accused of aiding and abetting that crime.

On Monday, two Turkish Cypriots who stand accused of aiding and abetting the Greek Cypriots also appeared in court, and were both remanded in custody for three days.