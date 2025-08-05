The Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) on Tuesday issued a statement welcoming the latest data published by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), which reflect the sustained momentum of Cyprus’ investment fund sector during the first quarter of 2025.

According to the Q1 2025 Quarterly Statistical Bulletin, Cyprus had a total of 322 Management Companies and Undertakings for Collective Investment (UCIs) by the end of March, of which 254 were active.

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) reached €10.7 billion, marking a 6.6 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter and an 18 per cent rise year-on-year. In addition, Total Net Asset Value (NAV) stood at €9.9 billion.

According to CIFA, the importance of domestic investments, which amounted to €2.9 billion and accounted for 27.2 per cent of the total AUM. This, she noted, is particularly important for the development of the Cypriot economy.

Commenting on the latest figures, Maria Panayiotou, president of CIFA, said they “indicate the continued and sustainable growth of the sector.”

However, she added, “we do not expect an increase in Assets Under Management or in the number of Investment Funds every single quarte. That’s not how a healthy sector operates.”

At the same time, she stressed that “every increase is a meaningful contribution to our shared efforts of consistently strengthening Cyprus’ collective investments ecosystem.”

Referring to recent legislative progress, she pointed to the enactment of the new Law on Fund Administration Companies, which she described as one of the “recent milestones” expected to further support this positive momentum.

Panayiotou concluded by expressing optimism that its impact will become evident in the quarters ahead