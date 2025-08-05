There is “a significant reluctance on the part of the state to adopt drastic and immediate remedial measures” for environmental violations or illegalities, the audit office said on Tuesday in a report that outlined unjustified delays in Cyprus’ compliance with EU directives.

The report, which scrutinised the agriculture ministry, follows up on issues that emerged in previous audits, auditor-general Andreas Papaconstantinou said in the report’s foreword.

Cyprus, it said, failed to comply with EU directives regarding habitats, the landfills at Vati and Kotsiatis, urban planning changes in Kouklia and violations in Ayia Thekla.

Regarding Kouklia, the report said the change in urban planning status favoured a specific company seeking a tender and a police investigation has been pending since 2020.

On Ayia Thekla and developments by politically exposed individuals, the audit office identified permit violations, additions without approval to tourism developments and the construction of holiday homes without securing the relevant permits. A police investigation is pending here as well.

Regarding fires in recycling plants, the audit office refers to the intervention of the environment department to modify permits.

Furthermore, regarding the Lakatamia Environmental Information Centre, it said the project began without an environmental impact study.

Regarding illegal interventions in the Kryos and Amathos rivers, it said that violations have been identified and technical actions are pending.

The audit office also referred to Akamas and illegal premises that have been erected there, saying that despite assurances, they still exist.

Regarding agriculture and rural development, it referred to an illegal construction on a livestock plot and stated that a police investigation is pending. The livestock unit is within a Natura 2000 zone and has been operating illegally since 2015, despite a court order to demolish it.

Furthermore, it said a bio-sewerage plant was operating illegally in Kalopanayiotis. The plant, which was erected without the necessary permits, interferes with a stream, a tributary of the Marathasa river, causing environmental pollution.

The issue went to court, however “the outcome of the trial has not been made known”, the audit office said.

The report can be found here.