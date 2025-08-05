Hope For Children announced on Tuesday the successful completion of its 2025 Summer School, a programme aimed at helping adolescents develop leadership and communication skills while addressing issues such as children’s rights, cyberbullying and diversity.

Now in its third year, the programme ran in both Nicosia and Limassol, offering 12 to 16-year-olds a mix of workshops, discussions and hands-on activities.

In Nicosia, sessions were hosted by the European University Cyprus, while in Limassol the programme was held at the municipal centre for social programmes, supported by the municipality’s ‘Free Hands’ initiative and the Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation.

“The summer school gives young people the chance to develop critical thinking and communication skills while engaging with issues that affect them and their peers,” the statement said.

Alongside discussions on school bullying, racism and hate speech, participants visited the Paradox museum and the planetarium.

The children also met Paralympic archer Christos Missos and members of the Ifestos Sports Club, where students learned about the experiences of athletes with disabilities.

“These encounters help cultivate empathy and inclusion through meaningful dialogue,” organisers said.

With the programme now complete, participants have the chance to become part of Hope For Children’s young ambassadors network – using their voices to promote a safer and more inclusive society for all children.