The agriculture ministry on Wednesday said it has already granted almost €3 million worth of financial assistance to farmers and livestock breeders who were impacted by the wildfire which tore through the Limassol district last month.

It said it had disbursed exactly €2,288,147 to a total of 775 farmers and livestock breeders, and that evaluations of other applications are continuing.

As such, it said, payments to those impacted who have submitted claims will continue to be made until August 12.

It added that it had received a total of 469 applications for financial aid, and that once an application has been approved, applicants receive an advance payment of up to 30 per cent of the amount they requested.

Then, it said, further payments will be made at “regular intervals”, depending on the progress of efforts to restore fire-damaged farms.

It also made reference to two “other plans” for “the reactivation [and] restoration of infrastructure and mechanical equipment”, which it said it had announced on Saturday.

Applications for those plans, it said, are open until August 22.