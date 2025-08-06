The cabinet has approved a new bill that sets strict rules for how scanning centres operate in Cyprus.

The new draft law aims to ensure that all imaging services, including X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans and nuclear medicine tests, are safe and high-quality. These services are key for diagnosing health problems, and the government says patients and the public must be properly protected.

Under the bill, all imaging centres will need a licence to operate. They must meet detailed standards for their buildings, equipment, staff and medical supervision. Every centre must appoint a manager and a scientific director to oversee operations and guarantee that care is safe and follows medical guidelines.

The health ministry will act as the official authority responsible for inspecting and monitoring these centres. It will also create a public registry listing all registered imaging centres in the country. This list will be available online, so patients can make informed choices about where to receive care.

The bill was drafted by the health ministry and is officially called the “Imaging centres (registration, operation and control) law of 2025”.

The draft law applies to all imaging service providers, whether they are part of the Gesy or operate independently. There will be clear penalties for centres that break the rules, along with a plan to allow time for providers to meet the new requirements. This aims to help current centres adjust gradually without disrupting patient services.

The bill will now move to parliament for debate and a final vote. If passed, it will mark the first time Cyprus enforces national rules for imaging services. Until now, Cyprus had no unified standard for private or public imaging centres.