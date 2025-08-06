President Donald Trump declined to say whether he supports a potential Israeli military takeover of Gaza, emphasizing instead his administration’s focus on expanding humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave. “I know that we are there now trying to get people fed. As far as the rest of it, I really can’t say. That’s going to be pretty much up to Israel,” Trump told reporters.

His comments come amid reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu favors a complete military takeover of Gaza, which has drawn international concern. The U.N. called such a possibility “deeply alarming,” warning it could lead to catastrophic consequences and further endanger remaining hostages held by Hamas.

U.N. Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca reaffirmed that Gaza must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian state, while China urged Israel to halt what it called “dangerous actions.”

Trump, who earlier in the year floated the idea of a U.S. takeover of Gaza—a proposal condemned globally—did not elaborate on current U.S. strategic goals beyond food distribution. He did note that Israel and Arab states would assist with aid and financial support.

The nearly two-year war in Gaza has led to tens of thousands of deaths, widespread displacement, and a worsening hunger crisis. Israel denies accusations of genocide and war crimes brought before international courts, citing self-defense after Hamas’ October 2023 attack that killed 1,200 and saw over 250 hostages taken.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused some nations of undermining hostage negotiations by recognizing a “virtual” Palestinian state. France, Canada, and the U.K. have all announced plans to recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in September.

At the U.N., the brother of a recently filmed emaciated hostage, Evyatar David, made a desperate plea for immediate international action to secure hostages’ release and deliver humanitarian aid. “Every moment of delay is a step closer to a final tragic outcome,” he said.