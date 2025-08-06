Greek retail group Jumbo reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in sales in July 2025 across all markets, with Cyprus and Greece driving growth.

Over the first seven months of the year, group sales remained steady, rising by approximately 8 per cent, the company said in a statement.

In Cyprus, sales increased by 13 per cent in July compared to the same month in 2024. Over the January -July period, sales were up by around 8 per cent, in line with the group’s overall performance.

In Greece, net sales of the parent company, excluding intercompany transactions, rose by 10 per cent in July and by 9 per cent during the seven-month period.

According to the group, the results reflect both strong consumer demand and the resilience of Jumbo’s business model in a shifting retail environment.

In Romania, sales, including those from the group’s online platform, increased by 7 per cent in July. Over the seven-month period, total growth also stood at 7 per cent. In contrast, growth in Bulgaria remained subdued, with sales up 2 per cent in both July and the year-to-date.

Meanwhile, operations in Israel continued as normal despite ongoing geopolitical instability. The group’s franchisee partner maintained store activity without major disruption, underlining the adaptability of the network in complex environments.

Nevertheless, management flagged macroeconomic concerns in Romania, where a VAT increase from 19 to 21 per cent is scheduled for August.

The company noted that this development could reduce disposable income and dampen retail activity in the coming months. It added that efforts would be made to absorb part of the tax burden in order to maintain competitive prices.

Alongside its sales performance, the group confirmed the completion of its annual dividend distribution. At the annual general meeting on July 9, shareholders approved a dividend of €68 million, or €0.50 per share, for fiscal year 2024.

Following the cancellation of 1,694,198 treasury shares on August 4, representing 1.25 per cent of total share capital, the gross distribution per share was adjusted to €0.5063. The ex-dividend date was July 21, with a record date of July 22 and payment completed on July 24.

Earlier this year, on March 31, the company had also issued an extraordinary cash distribution of €63.5 million.

As a result, total shareholder returns reached €131.5 million by the end of July. According to the company, this reflects its ongoing commitment to stable and sustainable shareholder remuneration.

As of July 31, Jumbo operated a total of 89 stores across four countries, 53 in Greece, 6 in Cyprus, 10 in Bulgaria and 20 in Romania, in addition to maintaining online operations in all four markets.