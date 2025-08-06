Cyprus remains dangerously unprepared for wildfires, chair of the House environment committee Charalambos Theopemptou said on Wednesday.

MP and former leader of the Greens was speaking a day after three parliamentary committees met to pressure ministers and officials over the response to the recent devastating fires in the Limassol district.

He expressed deep disappointment over the state’s repeated failure to act on past warnings. He stressed that the same issues keep resurfacing, poor prevention, lack of coordination and insufficient readiness, even though fires are now more frequent and intense due to climate change.

The MP recalled the deadly fires in Arakapas and Solea, noting that authorities had pledged reforms at the time, but those plans were never fully implemented.

“We heard the same words back then,” he said.

“We suffered, and we still didn’t learn.”

He pointed to specific shortcomings during this year’s fire season, saying that almost nothing had been done in terms of basic prevention. Overgrown wild vegetation was not cleared. Access to water for firefighting was limited, with no hydrants available in some areas. Power poles, still made of wood, were destroyed in the flames, when they could have been placed underground or replaced with metal in fire-prone zones.

He warned that the state’s failure to prepare had turned predictable dangers into disasters.

“If we had taken real prevention measures, we could have avoided the destruction of property. I believe we might have even avoided death,” Theopemptou said.

He also criticised the lack of planning for evacuations during recent fires. According to him, some village leaders acted on their own without clear guidance, while others followed incorrect instructions. This confusion, he said, exposed a wider problem, the absence of a central, trained authority to lead emergency responses.

For more than 20 years, experts have warned that Cyprus is growing more vulnerable to fires due to changing weather patterns. Yet, Theopemptou said, the state has not responded with the seriousness required. There is still no proper use of the available technology to inform and protect the public. Even efforts to implement EU-recommended tools for crisis alerts, launched in 2018, remain unfinished.

Theopemptou argued that the system’s failure is not limited to one department but spans several ministries, making coordinated action difficult.

He called for a single national command centre, led by trained coordinators who can make decisions across regions. Without such a structure, he said, the response will always be slow and fragmented.

He closed with a warning that Cyprus cannot rely solely on firefighting forces to battle the flames. The problem, he said, starts much earlier, with prevention, planning and political will.