Public bus services in Larnaca remained at a standstill for an eighth consecutive day on Wednesday, as drivers employed by Larnaca Public Transport continue their strike during the peak of the summer tourist season.

The prolonged industrial action stems from ongoing disputes between drivers and the company over alleged violation of their collective agreement, particularly in relation to working hours.

On Tuesday night, striking drivers unanimously rejected a proposed schedule framework which, according to reports, deviated from the conditions set out in the official collective agreement.

At the heart of the dispute is the enforcement of a 38-hour work week, a condition that the unions claim was previously agreed upon and is clearly stated in the employment contract.

The rejected proposal outlined four key points. It included a provision that any time worked beyond seven hours and 36 minutes per day would be compensated. The total workday would not exceed nine hours, including a break period of no more than 60 minutes.

Additionally, the proposal stated that any new work schedules would be shared with union representatives within 48 working hours, in accordance with the collective agreement. These schedules would include clearly defined working and break times, with start and end times specified. The updated rosters were to be distributed by September 3, with finalised break and shift times confirmed two working days after the strike ends.

Furthermore, relevant state services would assess the structure and duration of break times based on the current legal framework and suggest any necessary improvements. As part of the proposal, it was also specified that, on route 413, breaks would be taken at the Kofinou station.

However, unions remain firm that the proposal does not align with the existing collective agreement. They emphasised that drivers are not asking for new benefits but simply the enforcement of the 38-hour week as contractually promised.

Despite the financial toll of the strike, with eight days’ pay already at risk, the drivers say they are determined to continue their action until their rights are upheld.

The ongoing dispute is causing significant disruption to public transport In the district, raising concerns for both residents and tourists, especially during one of the busiest times of the year for the region.