Pokka Vanilla, the much-loved iced coffee, makes a bold comeback with a refreshed recipe that promises an even more indulgent experience. Now featuring a more intense vanilla aroma and a richer coffee flavour, the new formulation delivers the perfect balance of fragrant coffee, velvety texture and a satisfying aftertaste.

Accompanying the improved blend is a newly-designed packaging that captivates with its vibrant aesthetic and dominant sky-blue hue. This refreshed appearance exudes freshness and a modern character, reflecting Pokka coffee’s enduring commitment to innovation and continuous enhancement.

This dynamic new look is matched by an enhanced flavour profile sure to delight fans of ready-to-drink iced coffee. With a deeper coffee aroma and natural vanilla notes, the new blend offers satisfaction in every sip. The texture is richer and silkier, while the vanilla taste enhances—without overpowering—the authentic essence of Pokka coffee.

The new, improved Pokka Vanilla is designed to appeal to both younger consumers seeking fresh, enjoyable options in their daily routines and long-standing Pokka lovers who have trusted the brand’s flavour and quality for years. Harmoniously blending the boldness of coffee, the smoothness of milk and the sweetness of vanilla, it is the perfect choice for every coffee enthusiast.

Pokka coffee is imported and distributed in Cyprus by Laiko Cosmos Trading Ltd. The full Pokka range—including Milk Coffee, Black Coffee, Unsweetened Black, Cappuccino, and the new Vanilla Coffee, as well as the two recent additions, Double Espresso with and without milk—is available in supermarkets and kiosks across the island. With a presence of over 30 years in the Cypriot market, the Pokka name is a trusted and iconic brand, closely associated with the iced coffee category.

