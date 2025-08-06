Limassol continued to dominate Cyprus’ high-end property market in the first half of 2025, accounting for six of the ten most expensive transactions nationwide, with a combined value of €105.7 million, according to real estate analytics firm Ask Wire.

The highest-value deal during the period was the €44.8 million sale of part of an apartment complex in Tsiflikoudia, Limassol.

Meanwhile, two sales in Nicosia followed, including a €29.3 million office space in Ayioi Omologites and a €12.5 million plot in Engomi, totalling €41.8 million.

Paphos also recorded two top-tier transactions, most notably, a €13.9 million field in Ayios Theodoros and a €7.6 million house in Kato Paphos, amounting to €21.5 million.

Altogether, the 50 highest-value real estate transactions in the first half of 2025 totalled €306.1 million, with Limassol alone contributing 43.1 per cent (€132 million).

Nicosia followed with €67.4 million (22 per cent), while Paphos reached €54.6 million (17.8 per cent). Larnaca and Famagusta recorded €27.8 million and €24.3 million respectively.

The breakdown of sales per district reveals distinct trends in investor interest.

In Limassol, the €44.8 million apartment complex accounted for 33.9 per cent of the district’s top 10 sales.

In comparison, Nicosia’s leading deal, the €29.3 million office space, made up 43.5 per cent of its top 10, while Paphos’ €13.9 million field represented 25.5 per cent of the district’s high-value transactions.

Further east, Larnaca’s top sale was a €4.6 million field, contributing 16.5 per cent of its total, while in Famagusta, a €6.2 million house in Ayia Napa accounted for 25.5 per cent of the district’s most expensive deals.

According to Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire, “The high-end property market performed exceptionally well in the first half of 2025.

Comparing this period with first half 2024, we see a 16.8 per cent increase in the total value of the 50 most expensive transactions.”

He explained that Limassol, Nicosia, and Paphos drove the majority of high-value activity, while Larnaca also began to show signs of growing momentum.

“This points to broad investor interest across districts, demonstrating both the sector’s resilience and the opportunities that Cyprus’ real estate market offers,” he added.

Moreover, Loizou noted a rise in large land sales with development potential. “Of particular note is the volume of high-value land sales with development potential, which we expect to see materialised soon by their new owners.”

In addition to the half-year analysis, the firm also published data for the month of June 2025.

The ten most expensive property transactions in June exceeded €27.1 million, with Limassol recording four of the top ten sales. Nicosia, Larnaca, and Famagusta each followed with two sales.

The top deal of the month was a €6.2 million house in Ayia Napa.

Finally, the total value of June’s 50 highest-value transactions surpassed €52.9 million.