STAROIL is ushering in a new standard for diesel with the launch of Powerstar Double Filtered Diesel – a fuel engineered to deliver maximum performance, enhanced engine protection and improved efficiency, all at no additional cost.
Featuring advanced double-filtration technology, the new Powerstar Diesel ensures exceptional fuel purity, reduced emissions and smoother engine operation.
Why choose Powerstar Double Filtered Diesel?
- Maximum purity
Through specially-designed dual filters that remove particles and moisture before the fuel reaches your vehicle.
- Enhanced performance
Cleaner fuel allows for better acceleration and quieter engine operation.
- Reduced fuel consumption
Optimised combustion contributes to greater efficiency and cost savings.
- Engine protection
Safeguards the engine against corrosion and extends the lifespan of the fuel system.
- Lower emissions and noise
A cleaner, more efficient drive that’s better for your vehicle and the environment.
Advanced filtration technology
The specially-engineered, dual-filtration system purifies the diesel before it is dispensed, eliminating water and particulate matter to ensure your engine receives only clean, high-quality fuel – akin to the standards used in aviation fuels. This results in a more efficient engine and a longer lifespan for your vehicle’s fuel system.
The difference is clear
Powerstar Double Filtered Diesel is more than just a superior fuel – it’s an investment in your vehicle’s performance, efficiency and reliability – in other words, clearly better.
Now available at STAROIL service stations across Cyprus. Experience the difference from your very first drive.
