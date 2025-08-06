STAROIL is ushering in a new standard for diesel with the launch of Powerstar Double Filtered Diesel – a fuel engineered to deliver maximum performance, enhanced engine protection and improved efficiency, all at no additional cost.

Featuring advanced double-filtration technology, the new Powerstar Diesel ensures exceptional fuel purity, reduced emissions and smoother engine operation.

Why choose Powerstar Double Filtered Diesel?

Maximum purity

Through specially-designed dual filters that remove particles and moisture before the fuel reaches your vehicle.

Cleaner fuel allows for better acceleration and quieter engine operation.

Optimised combustion contributes to greater efficiency and cost savings.

Safeguards the engine against corrosion and extends the lifespan of the fuel system.

A cleaner, more efficient drive that’s better for your vehicle and the environment.

Advanced filtration technology

The specially-engineered, dual-filtration system purifies the diesel before it is dispensed, eliminating water and particulate matter to ensure your engine receives only clean, high-quality fuel – akin to the standards used in aviation fuels. This results in a more efficient engine and a longer lifespan for your vehicle’s fuel system.

The difference is clear

Powerstar Double Filtered Diesel is more than just a superior fuel – it’s an investment in your vehicle’s performance, efficiency and reliability – in other words, clearly better.

Now available at STAROIL service stations across Cyprus. Experience the difference from your very first drive.