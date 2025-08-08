The Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company on Friday announced that 8,573 additional ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.10 each were issued on May 28, 2025 to three executives under its Short‑Term Incentive Plan (STIP).

“These additional shares were issued on May 28, 2025, under the company’s Short‑Term Incentive Plan (STIP) and were granted to members of its executive management team,” the bank confirmed in a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The listing received shareholder approval at the General Meeting held on May 17, 2024.

The new shares will be traded on both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Athens Stock Exchange, and will be registered as Depository Interests in the CSE’s Central De‑pository system from August 11, 2025.

Following this action the company’s issued share capital totals 440,828,633 ordinary shares of €0.10 nominal value, and the new shares rank pari passu with existing shares.

The beneficiaries are required to retain ownership of these shares for a period of one year from vesting.

In related developments, the company’s share capital has been reduced following cancellation of 5,142,602 shares bought back through its repurchase programme.

The issued share capital has decreased from €44,082,863.30 (440,828,633 shares) to €44,568,603.10, comprising 435,686,031 ordinary shares.

The cancellations follow acquisitions of 844,140 shares via the Cyprus Stock Exchange and 4,298,462 shares via the Athens Stock Exchange, all between February and June 2025.

These changes came into effect on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, with corresponding adjustments made to the CSE’s depository and registry systems.

Separately, the company and its subsidiary, the Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited, have appointed Georgios Syrichas as an independent, non‑executive Director, following approval by the European Central Bank on August 6, 2025.

Syrichas is a leading economist with deep expertise in macroeconomics and banking and has held senior roles at the Central Bank of Cyprus.