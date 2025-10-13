A 65-year-old from Romania who had been hit by a bus on September 4 died in hospital on Monday.
The accident had happened in Limassol almost opposite the city’s central police station.
Philenews quoted sources as saying that the bus had stopped at a bus stop. Under circumstances being investigated, the driver allegedly reversed, running over the man who was behind the bus.
The man was taken by ambulance to a private clinic, where he was intubated in intensive care.
He had suffered broken ribs, which affected vital organs.
Police investigations are ongoing.
