A 65-year-old from Romania who had been hit by a bus on September 4 died in hospital on Monday.

The accident had happened in Limassol almost opposite the city’s central police station.

Philenews quoted sources as saying that the bus had stopped at a bus stop. Under circumstances being investigated, the driver allegedly reversed, running over the man who was behind the bus.

The man was taken by ambulance to a private clinic, where he was intubated in intensive care.

He had suffered broken ribs, which affected vital organs.

Police investigations are ongoing.