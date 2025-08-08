From lab bench to boardroom, Dr Demetriades champions patient-focused biotech, female leadership in STEM, and impact through innovation

Dr Marianna Prokopi Demetriades co-founded RSL Revolutionary Labs, inspired by personal experiences with cancer’s impact on her family. In this insightful interview, she discusses how patient-centric needs guided the development of dermaceutical products designed to alleviate skin issues caused by oncology treatments.

Marianna shares her journey transitioning from scientist to entrepreneur, highlighting the critical role of strategic partnerships and targeted funding in navigating the challenges facing biotech startups in Cyprus. Balancing family life with leadership across multiple ventures, she underscores the importance of resilience and a strong sense of purpose.

She also addresses the importance of fostering female leadership in STEM, advocating systemic changes for greater representation.

You co-founded RSL to develop dermaceuticals for oncology patients. What key patientneeds guided your product decisions, and how did you’ve identified those gaps personally?

The heart of RSL was born from personal experience, losing both my father and my sister to cancer. The heart of RSL was born from personal experience, seeing loved ones go through the harsh realities of cancer treatments and the toll they take, not just on the body but on the spirit. I realised that while science has made great strides in treating cancer, the everyday comfort and dignity of patients is often overlooked.

Listening to patients, understanding their frustrations with painful, irritated skin, and wanting to make their journey even a little bit easier, that’s what guided every product decision we made at RSL.

Today, I’m proud that recent guidelines, including those from ESTRO (The European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology) and ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology), have started to formally recognise the importance of early, proactive skincare as part of oncology protocols, validating what we’ve been championing from the start.

Prevention is integral, and supporting quality of life isn’t optional, it’s the correct, patient-centered approach we should all be embracing.

Marianna Prokopi Demetriades

As a scientist-turned-entrepreneur, how did you transition from lab research to securing funding and guiding commercial strategy at RSL?

It was a steep learning curve! Transitioning from the lab to the boardroom meant I had to quickly acquire knowledge in finance, regulatory landscapes and commercial strategy, areas rarely covered in scientific training. What helped was staying grounded in the mission: improving patient care and making a real difference. I also recognised early on that I couldn’t and shouldn’t do it alone. That’s why I co-founded RSL with two incredible partners: Anna Christofini and Costas Pitsillides.

Together, we bring complementary expertise across science, manufacturing and business development. Building a cross-functional team allowed us to bridge the gap between innovation and execution.

At the same time, I’m constantly seeking to fill the gaps in my own knowledge. I’ve invested in executive education and leadership courses to strengthen my strategic thinking and management skills, because in biotech, you need to be as agile with your business mind as you are with your scientific one.

Most importantly, I’ve learned to speak both the language of science and the language of investors, always connecting our work back to the real-world impact it can have for patients.

What are the biggest challenges facing biotech startups in Cyprus, and how have you adapted RSL’s strategy to thrive in a nascent ecosystem?

Access to strategic funding, regulatory complexity and limited biotech infrastructure remain some of the biggest challenges for biotech startups in Cyprus. At RSL, we knew early on that to succeed, we needed to take a collaborative and resourceful approach. We were fortunate to secure crucial support through a Research & Innovation Foundation grant, which gave us the foundation to develop our innovation further. We also attracted investment from ASBIS, a strategic partner who believed in our vision and helped us take our first steps into the market. Of course, we made mistakes along the way, innovation is never a straight path.

With novel products, especially in healthcare, one of the first hurdles is educating the market. It takes time and investment to raise awareness of both the problem, like the unmet need for oncology skin care, and the solution. We’ve learned to be patient but persistent, always guided by the real needs of patients. Looking ahead, we’re not limiting our ambitions to saturated markets. We see untapped potential in regions such as Africa and the Gulf countries, where access to advanced dermaceutical solutions remains limited.

Our goal is to create global impact while staying true to our patient-first philosophy. What continues to set us apart is the depth of our scientific research and clinical validation, every product we bring forward is backed by robust evidence, because patient safety and efficacy can never be compromised.

You balance family life and leading three biotech ventures. What practical habits or routines help you carve out focus time for both roles?

It’s never perfectly balanced, but I try to focus on what truly matters each day. I set clear boundaries between family time and work, even if that sometimes means answering emails from the sidelines at football practice with my laptop on my lap.

I’ve learned to delegate more and trust my teams, knowing I can’t do everything alone. Most importantly, I remind myself that showing my children the value of resilience, kindness, and passion is part of the legacy I want to leave.

In the end, it’s the small moments of genuine presence, whether at home or at work, that matter more than perfection. And I truly believe that when we lead with purpose, both in business and in life, everything else gradually falls into place.

Having led Theramir and Promed before RSL, how did your previous entrepreneurial experience inform your leadership and product roadmap at RSL?

Each company taught me something different: Theramir taught me the patience required in deep-tech innovation, while Promed taught me the value of operational excellence and quality systems. At RSL, I combined both, ensuring that our product development is both innovative and market-ready from day one. I also became more proactive in risk management and regulatory planning, knowing firsthand how crucial early strategic decisions can be for long-term success.

As a mentor and advocate for women in STEM, what systemic changes do you believe Cyprus needs to boost female STEM leadership?

Cyprus needs more visible role models, active mentorship and supportive policies to help women advance, especially into leadership roles. We must break unconscious biases early, starting in schools, and promote flexible working conditions so women don’t have to choose between career and family.

Investment in female founders, particularly in high-tech sectors like biotech, remains limited and requires dedicated funding and accelerator programs. Within our companies, we try to lead by example, offering internships from school level to post-docs, mentoring young talent within our teams, and reminding ourselves that every little step matters.

I’m also honoured to mentor through King’s College London, Falling Walls Female Science Talents Berlin, and ICC Women Cyprus, because change happens when we all show up, consistently, for the next generation.