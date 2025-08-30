A group of young Greek Cypriots being held in Famagusta in the north since Friday were released on Saturday afternoon, sources told the Cyprus News Agency.

Turkish Cypriot media reported on Friday night that three Greek Cypriot youths had been arrested by the police in the north in Famagusta.

Sources from a Bicommunal Committee confirmed that the youths would be released.

The same source noted that the incident was not considered serious and a decision had been taken for their release.