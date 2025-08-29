The right lane of the Nicosia – Limassol highway remains temporarily closed in the Parekklisia area due to a traffic accident that occurred at 8:30pm.

According to police, traffic is currently directed through the left lane of the highway, with police officers at the scene to instruct drivers.

Works to remove the vehicle involved in the accident from the road are ongoing. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police call on the public to drive safely, at a low speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicles in front of them.