Recent shifts in the crypto market are shaping a new debate: why analysts favour this DeFi crypto over Shiba Inu (SHIB) this summer. Shiba Inu has been losing steam after once riding the wave of meme hype.

Trading at $0.00001244, the token remains 75% below its all-time high, showing little traction despite its loyal community.

Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing strong attention as its presale continues to sell out rapidly. Phase 6 is underway at $0.035 per token, reflecting a 250% rise from the opening presale price of $0.01.

Investors are taking notice because $15,100,000 has already been raised and 15,800 holders have joined.

Shiba Inu facing fading momentum

Shiba Inu is continuing to trade sideways while testing investor patience. Its price is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Analysts have suggested that if SHIB breaks out, it could touch $0.00001720.

However, this is still far from its past highs, and the token has not yet regained the same enthusiasm that once drove it upward. Consequently, traders are watching crypto charts closely but remain cautious as SHIB shows limited catalysts.

In addition, questions around what crypto to buy now are highlighting how meme tokens like SHIB may not offer the strongest returns compared to innovative DeFi alternatives.

Mutuum Finance presale progress

In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is pressing forward with a structured presale that has already produced significant gains for early backers. The project started at $0.01 in the first phase and is now valued at $0.035 in Phase 6.

The demand has been accelerating because Phase 7 will increase the token price to $0.04, a 14.3% rise. At launch, MUTM is set to list at $0.06, meaning buyers at current levels could see returns between 300% and 500% once trading begins. The current chance to buy at $0.035 is ending soon as tokens sell out quickly.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not only progressing with presale growth but also building trust through strong security. Its CertiK audit scored 95.00 with no vulnerabilities detected.

These steps are reinforcing confidence among those investing in crypto, particularly after past incidents have made security a key focus.

Unique lending model and real utility

Adding to its momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to launch a lending ecosystem blending peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer pathways. This dual approach supports secure lending of assets like ETH and BTC while also enabling higher-yield loans backed by memecoins such as DOGE.

It is a design that appeals to both conservative and risk-tolerant investors, and it is supported by Layer 2 integration to cut gas fees. Consequently, lower transaction costs are expected to fuel adoption as more users interact with the protocol.

Moreover, a capped token supply of 4 billion is creating scarcity. As more users stake tokens or engage in buyback programs, supply pressure decreases, adding another driver to rising crypto prices.

In addition, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has unveiled a dashboard featuring a leaderboard of the top 50 holders. Those who remain on the list will receive bonus tokens, further encouraging long-term participation.

Why analysts favour MUTM over SHIB

It has become clear why analysts favour this DeFi crypto over Shiba Inu (SHIB) this summer. SHIB remains tied to speculative moves and is still far from past peaks, while Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing structured growth, utility, and transparency.

From the CertiK audit success to a thriving presale that has raised $15,100,000, the evidence is pointing to sustained momentum. Current buyers in Phase 6 at $0.035 are positioning themselves for 300% to 500% potential gains after launch.

Investors who are asking what crypto to buy now are being presented with a clear case: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy now, supported by fundamentals and demand.

