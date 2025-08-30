Institutional investors are increasingly circling a new DeFi project, and it is not Solana (SOL). Solana has recently been retracing under the $200 mark, raising liquidation risks and fueling bearish pressure.

Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been climbing steadily during its presale, igniting interest with its structured tokenomics and unique lending model. The project has already advanced through several phases.

Currently, Phase 6 is underway at a price of $0.035, marking a 250% increase from its first phase price of $0.01. The momentum suggests demand is intensifying, and confidence in MUTM’s launch is building across the market.

Solana price testing support

Solana is currently facing pressure after a 9% retrace on Monday pushed the token under $200. The net outflow reached $167.78 million, the third highest in 2025, highlighting rising market anxiety.

If the decline extends below $185, liquidation maps show a potential $176 million in long positions at risk. On the daily chart, Solana is moving close to its 50-day EMA at $179, while the MACD is approaching a bearish crossover.

Momentum indicators remain uncertain, with the RSI resting at 51, signaling neutrality. Unless Solana reclaims $190 and pushes past $206, downside pressure will likely remain. The current trend is reinforcing caution among traders, while capital is shifting toward other high-growth projects.

Mutuum Finance presale momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already captured significant traction with its presale now in Phase 6. Tokens are selling at $0.035, and this stage is selling out fast. Once Phase 7 opens, the price will rise to $0.04, a 14.3% jump.

At listing, MUTM is set to launch at $0.06, and those entering now could secure returns ranging between 300% and 500% after launch. This steady appreciation is fueling demand, while the presale has already raised over $15 million.

A unique dual-lending model that combines peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract options is supporting interest from investors seeking new utility. In addition, Mutuum Finance has introduced an overcollateralized stablecoin, designed to be minted with loans and burned upon repayment, reducing inflationary risk.

Furthermore, the team has completed a CertiK audit with a 95 security score. No vulnerabilities have been found, and no incidents have occurred in the last 90 days.

Alongside this, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program with tiered rewards, covering all severity levels. The combination of these steps is reinforcing credibility and attracting institutional attention.

The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ecosystem is building long-term trust with features beyond lending. A new dashboard has been launched, featuring a leaderboard of the top 50 holders who are rewarded in bonus tokens for maintaining their positions.

Why investors are shifting focus

Confidence in Solana is currently shaky as bearish momentum increases. The risks tied to long liquidations and technical breakdowns are weakening sentiment.

By contrast, Mutuum Finance is progressing steadily, delivering both innovation and security measures. The early presale investors who entered at the opening price of $0.01 are already holding a 3.5x gain.

This level of growth, combined with strong safeguards and a clear roadmap, is shifting attention toward MUTM as a more credible option in today’s DeFi market. Consequently, while Solana is contending with uncertain signals, Mutuum Finance is presenting itself as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Looking Ahead

The presale is proving demand is genuine, and Phase 6 is nearly closing. As Phase 7 opens with a higher price, the chance to acquire tokens at the current rate is ending.

Mutuum Finance’s structured development, strong audits, and innovative dual-lending ecosystem are giving investors confidence that this DeFi altcoin is building real value. For those considering what crypto to invest in today, the credibility of Mutuum Finance is increasingly difficult to ignore.

