Ever wanted to reconnect with someone who has passed on? As supernatural and wacky as it may sound, there are those among us who are gifted as mediums. What does that mean? They can connect with the spirit world and bring messages, healing and guidance from the non-physical realm.

If you have been waiting to experience this phenomenon or are curious to find out more, one such evening with live mediumship from an experienced professional is coming up in Nicosia.

On September 13, psychic medium Giorgos Papageorgiou hosts a public evening where audiences can get a taste of mediumship and the opportunity to connect with the spirit world. Creating a welcoming and kind atmosphere at Life Centre Yoga, the event will kick off at 6pm. The evening promises to be a soulful gathering where audiences can feel uplifted, deepen their connection with the spirit world and maybe even with a loved one.

“Our loved ones who have passed are always with us,” Giorgos Papageorgiou says. “They take every opportunity to communicate, to offer messages of love and healing, and to remain a part of our lives. As a medium, I bridge the two worlds, bringing forward the stories of those who have crossed over, passing on their messages, and sharing their inspiration.”

Over the course of the two hours of the event, Giorgos will connect with loved ones as well as with spirit guides to deliver meaningful messages. He will connect with the live audience present, tuning in to those around him – in the physical realm and beyond.

Then, the evening will conclude with a short Q&A where participants can ask questions about mediumship, the spirit world, their loved ones or the process itself. No experience is needed to attend the event, just a curiosity and an open heart.‍

An Evening of Spirit Messages

Mediumship evening with live readings. By psychic medium Giorgos Papageorgiou. September 13. Life Centre Yoga, Nicosia. 6pm-8pm. €17.40. https://www.giorgospg.com/events-and-classes/sep-dem