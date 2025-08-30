The new accident and emergency (A&E) department at Larnaca general hospital is expected to open to patients between September 5 and 10, Health Minister Michael Damianos said on Friday.

He said the new facility represents a major upgrade for public health in Larnaca, offering multiple new facilities.

Speaking after visiting the hospital’s fast-track clinic, Damianos also sought to clarify the role of A&E departments in relation to the operation of fast-track clinics in Larnaca, Famagusta, and other cities.

He referred to past concerns about long waiting times in A&E, noting that the introduction of fast-track clinics has already “significantly reduced the problem.”

He noted that these are low-risk cases which can be treated more efficiently in a dedicated space by designated doctors, easing pressure on emergency wards.

Fast-track clinics began operating on a pilot basis on March 31 in Nicosia, and on June 2 in Paphos.

In Larnaca, the clinic opened on July 18 and now operates from Friday to Sunday, treating an average of 18 patients per day. According to health ministry data, the Larnaca clinic had seen 329 patients by August 26.

The minister also noted that on August 18, a seasonal fast-track clinic began operating at Famagusta general hospital. Around half of the hospital’s patients have since been seen through the clinic.

In its first nine days, it treated a total of 145 patients, averaging 16 visits per day.

The clinic is operating only during the summer to cover increased demand during the tourist season.

Damianos added that other works at Larnaca General Hospital – including upgrades to the mental health clinic, dental clinic, and mother and child areas – are expected to be completed by the end of September, with handover planned in about a month.

Asked about complaints of understaffing at Famagusta general hospital, the minister acknowledged the hospital’s particular challenges. “The patient load here in the summer is very different to other hospitals, because of the surge in tourist numbers,” he said.

He added that the state health services organisation (Okypy) will look at ways of reinforcing staffing levels so that the system can run smoothly during the next tourist season.

On the relocation of services from the old Larnaca hospital to the new building, Damianos said the first phase on the second floor of the new hospital is almost ready. “It should be completed within a month, after which Okypywill begin moving in, followed shortly by the psychiatric services,” he added.