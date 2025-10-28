The Greek man who had been arrested over his alleged involvement in the murder of Stavros Demosthenous has reportedly been released due to a lack of evidence on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, the 39-year-old was released after an eight-day remand. Meanwhile, two of the six suspects arrested in connection with the case, a 58-year-old and a 30-year-old man from Nicosia, are set to appear before Limassol district court to have their remand extended later during the day.

Police had identified the 39-year-old as the owner of a double-cab truck captured on CCTV during the ongoing investigations.

Although he had placed himself at the scene of the crime, the suspect continuously denied his involvement in it, while police were investigating him as a central figure in the case.

The footage reportedly showed him driving the vehicle, linked to both the shooting and the subsequent arson of the van, in the days leading up to and on the day of the murder.

The same vehicle was also recorded following a motorcycle with investigators suspecting its driver helped them flee after abandoning the bike, from which they assassinated Demosthenous, in Ayios Tychonas.

Limassolian businessman Stavros Demosthenous, who was shot dead near his home in Ayios Athanasios on October 17.