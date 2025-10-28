A 45-year-old man died on Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a double-cabin vehicle while he was riding on the Karvounas to Troodos road, police said.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured and was taken to Limassol general hospital where he was pronounced dead, police added.

The motorcyclist was named as Petros Voutis. He was heading with a group of other motorcyclists towards Troodos at around 7.45am.

He lost control of his motorcycle and entered the oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with a double-cab vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man.

The circumstances under which the rider lost control of his motorcycle are being investigated.

Police said Voutis was wearing a helmet, and the driver was waring a seat belt and was not injured.