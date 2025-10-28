Everyone will be judged at the negotiating table, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday responding to comments by Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman’s on peace talks.

“I have been engaged with the Cyprus problem for many years in many different roles,” Christodoulides said, “I have heard a lot, and I have read very much. What I want to say today is that all will be judged at the negotiating table”.

The republic, he added, is ready to engage in talks, and he personally reads Erhurman’s statements daily, following developments closely.

He stressed the government seeks an end to the occupation, the country’s reunification, and the full liberation of Cyprus. The government, he added, is prepared to negotiate within the framework of the United Nations and in line with European Union principles and values.

On Monday, Erhurman responded to criticism that his proposals amounted to preconditions for negotiations.

I “cannot understand why” political equality and other principles are seen as preconditions, he said, describing them instead as basic principles enshrined in UN resolutions.

Speaking on the north’s public broadcaster BRT, he also said some issues, such as crossing points, “do not necessarily have to be addressed at the 5+1 level” and that discussions should also take place in Nicosia.

He suggested that 5+1 conferences, meetings involving both sides of Cyprus, the UN, and the three guarantor powers, should happen every three to four months, while confidence-building talks should occur more regularly on the island.

Erhuman also expressed the intention to meet Christodoulides soon, during which he would be ready to cover substantive topics.

When asked about direct contact with Erhurman, Christodoulides said he had tried repeatedly since Erhurman took office.

He said only one phone call had been received, during a recent European Council meeting, and said further attempts to communicate had not been successful.