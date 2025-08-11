Celestyal has enhanced its cruise and land package for travel advisers and renamed it “Celestyal Sail & Stay” exclusively for the North American market. The improved tool enables trade partners to book cruise and land packages for their guests both at time of booking or at a later date.

The new functionality, available via Celestyal’s trade booking system on Seaware Touch, gives advisers the ability to book pre- and post-cruise hotel stays at a selection of 18 Athens properties, with private transfers included.

All hotels offered are predominantly four-star and above, with some three-star options available with private car or minivan transfers to and from the airport, hotel and port included. Celestyal has also provided travel advisers with guides to the six Athens locations where the hotels are situated, ensuring they are equipped with expert local knowledge to support them best matching their guests to their land accommodation. From the city centre – Omonoia Square, close to the main attractions, Metaxourgio which is closer to the Metro station for those who like to explore, to Glyfada Riviera for those guests who like to swim in the sea while being close to the ports, the new guides are full of local insights.

The service has been expanded to all sailings departing from Athens from July 28, 2025 onwards, which include the three- and four-night “Iconic Greek Islands”, the seven-night “Idyllic Greece”, and the seven-night “Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia” itineraries. Plans are in place to expand the offering to Celestyal’s Arabian Gulf programmes in due course.

John Diorio, MD and VP of business development for North America at Celestyal, said: “We’ve launched this new solution specifically with our valued travel advisor community in mind. With our new ‘Celestyal Sail & Stay’ offering, advisors can now curate all-in-one cruise and land packages, combining Celestyal’s award-winning Greek island itineraries with hand-picked hotels and private transfers, to create a seamless experience for their clients. All elements of our ‘Celestyal Sail and Stay’ packages are commissionable so advisors can reap the rewards alongside delivering exceptional value and peace of mind for their guests.

“It’s all about giving their guests more choice, more value, and more of what they love – while giving our advisors more tools to grow their business with Celestyal with ease and confidence.”

For more information, visit the celestyalcompass.com trade portal, or call: 211 1995176.

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering, exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two brand new vessels, Celestyal Discovery accommodating 1,360 passengers and Celestyal Journey accommodating 1,260 passengers, Celestyal prioritises highly-personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.