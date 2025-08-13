The Turkish Cypriot police on Wednesday issued a call for information regarding Greek Cypriots who went missing during the intercommunal conflict which broke out on the island in the 1960s and Turkey’s invasion of the island in 1974.

They said they had launched an investigation into the deaths of Greek Cypriots who were identified during excavations carried out by the Committee on Missing Persons.

As such, it called for “anyone with any information regarding the disappearance and death” of Greek Cypriots during that period to give a statement to the Turkish Cypriot police.

Those wishing to give statements can contact the Turkish Cypriot police by telephone in Turkish at +90 548 811 21 79 or in English at +90 548 811 21 78.