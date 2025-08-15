The police on Friday said there is an increased amount of traffic on the roads towards the Troodos mountains ahead of the elongated public holiday weekend.

In particular, they said there was increased traffic on the road between Limassol and Platres, and encouraged motorists to use alternative routes, either through the villages of Apesia and Trimiklini, or through Kantou and Omodos.

On the other side of the mountain range, the police said there is also increased traffic on the road between Nicosia and Troodos beyond the village of Denia.

They urged motorists to “be particularly careful” and to “maintain a safe distance from vehicles in front”.