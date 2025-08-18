Global Education Services and the National Federation of Cypriot Students in the UK (EFEK UK) are organising the annual Freshers Fair 2025, which will take place on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 5.30-8.30pm, at Journalist House, 12 RIK Avenue, Aglantzia 2120, Nicosia.

In collaboration with over 25 Greek and Cypriot Societies based in the United Kingdom, the event offers a unique opportunity for new students to meet their university’s student community and gain valuable information about their new city of residence before their departure.

This year’s event will feature key presentations from expert speakers on topics such as:

Stress management

Financial management

Practical advice for student life in the UK

Parents are also welcome to attend the event, listen to the presentations and speak with Global Education advisors on issues such as student visas, student loans and accommodation. Members of EFEK UK will also be present to provide guidance and support.

Additionally, we invite current Year 13 students to attend. This is an excellent opportunity for them to learn about student life in various UK cities, and to receive valuable information to help them choose their future university. Meeting members of the Cypriot societies will allow them to gain first-hand insight into the experiences and challenges of living in each city.

The event is to be held under the auspices of the Parents’ Federation of Public Secondary Schools.

Entry is free.

