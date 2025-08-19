President Nikos Christodoulides will on Tuesday take part in three video calls discussing Monday night’s meeting of European leaders and United States President Donald Trump on the Ukraine war at the White House, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

The first call will begin at 12.30pm and will be attended by leaders of the European People’s Party, the centre-right European grouping to which he belongs.

That meeting will be chaired by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was present at the White House on Monday night.

Letymbiotis said von der Leyen is expected to “provide an update on what took place”.

Then, at 1.30pm, he will take part in a call involving the “Coalition of the willing” – a group of over 30 countries which have pledged strengthened support for Ukraine.

Those countries include 24 European Union member states – all except Hungary, Malta, and Slovakia – as well as Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Christodoulides’ final call will take place at 2pm, with that call set to be convened by European Council president Antonio Costa. It will be attended by the EU’s 27 member states’ heads of government.

Monday night’s meeting came after Trump invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday night, with the European leaders rushing to Washington DC to present a united front to Trump over the matter of the war.

As such, Zelenskiy was joined at the White House by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Before the meeting, Trump had insisted in a social media post that any peace deal for Ukraine would entail “no getting back Obama given Crimea”, which Russia invaded in 2014, and “no going into Nato by Ukraine”.

Trump had also erroneously asserted that Russia had taken Ukraine “without a shot being fired”.

After Monday night’s meeting, Trump said he had called Putin and “began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskiy”.

“After that meeting takes place, we will have a [trilateral meeting], which would be the two presidents, plus myself,” he said.

Zelenskiy, meanwhile, said he is “ready for a bilateral with Putin”, while also stressing that the “key issue” for him was that of “security guarantees”.

“Ukraine will never stop on the way to peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, Stubb said the talks were “partially successful”, but that “nothing concrete” had been achieved regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

He added that Putin “cannot be trusted” with regard to a planned bilateral meeting with Zelenskiy.

“We will see if Putin has the courage to come to such a meeting,” he added.

Macron also spoke after leaving the White House and stressed the need for European boots on the ground in Ukraine after the end of the war.

“We are going to need a strong Ukrainian army and will need to help Ukraine with boots on the ground … We will need peacekeeping operations which allies of Ukraine are willing to supply,” he said.

He added that he is “not convinced Russia wants peace”, and that European leaders had “made clear to Trump” that a peace agreement cannot take months.

Merz, meanwhile, criticised Russia’s territorial demands.

“The Russian demand that Kyiv give up the free parts of Donbas is, to put it in perspective, equivalent to the US having to give up Florida,” he told reporters.