Ierokipia mayor Nikos Palios on Tuesday hailed President Nikos Christodoulides’ decision to donate his state pension to charity, with one of the chosen charities falling within his municipal boundaries.

The community volunteer council in the Paphos district village of Yeroskipou was one of the six foundations chosen to receive a share of Christodoulides’ €730 monthly pension, with Palios describing the move as a “generous initiative”.

He added that it will “contribute to efforts to strengthen our centre’s contribution to the elderly”.

Christodoulides had announced the move on Monday evening, with his office saying the pension would be donated for as long as he remains president.

“For every year, from September to September, and for as long as he holds the office of the president, President Christodoulides will provide various institutions with this monthly compensation, which comes to €730,” his office said.

It added that Christodoulides “does not agree with, nor pursue, the publicisation of such charitable actions, which are best kept away from the public light” but that on this occasion, “because it has been the subject of public debate, he has deemed it appropriate to from now on inform [the public] about these actions”.

The move comes after Christodoulides had faced criticism for drawing a pension while receiving a full salary as foreign minister and then as president, with other high-level officials having waived their right to such pensions while still holding office.

This has typically been done by the official in question sending a letter to the treasury informing it of their intention to either gift their pension back to the state, or to a charitable organisation.

Christodoulides is one of around 30 incumbent state officials who continue to receive a salary as well a pension.