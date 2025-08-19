The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Tuesday announced that it held “a constructive meeting” with tax commissioner Soteris Markides.

According to the announcement, the chamber was represented by its board of directors, as well as its economy committee, while Markides was accompanied by his team.

The chamber said that the meeting was held within the framework of consultations on the proposed bills of the forthcoming tax reform.

“As the institutional and largest representative of the country’s business community, Keve presented specific and targeted recommendations regarding the simplification of procedures,” the chamber stated.

“These recommendations aim to strengthen the fight against tax evasion and to shield and protect Cypriot businesses from unfair competition,” it added.

The chamber also said that it “welcomed the positive response from the tax commissioner and his team to the concerns raised during the meeting“.

“Their readiness to support measures that enhance the state’s tax collection was evident during our discussions,” Keve said.

Moreover, it was agreed that the specific proposals and recommendations would be formally submitted to the relevant authorities in the near term.

The meeting also aimed to “further enhance communication and the relationship between the two institutional bodies”.

Keve pointed out that it “stressed the importance of continued dialogue to ensure that the measures proposed would effectively support both the business sector and the public finances“.

It should be noted that the Finance Ministry this week announced that the public consultation on the package of bills concerning the planned tax reform has been extended.

Specifically, the ministry said that the consultation period, which was due to conclude on August 25, 2025, will now continue until September 10, 2025.