Nato military leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine and the way forward, a US official and Nato official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The US official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was expected to attend the meeting virtually, but plans could still change.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chair of Nato’s Military Committee has convened what the Nato source described as a regular meeting at the level of chiefs of defence.

A different Nato official said the alliance’s top military commander Alexus Grynkewich would brief the chiefs of defense on the results of the Alaska meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.