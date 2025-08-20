The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced that trading of the 13-week government bonds, 5th issuance of 2025, with the code TB13E25, will be suspended.

Trading will be halted from August 26, 2025, until August 28, 2025, inclusive, to allow for the settlement of all transactions, the exchange said.

“The suspension is necessary until all transactions are cleared ahead of the delisting,” the CSE explained in its announcement.

The bonds are scheduled to be delisted from both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Central Registry on August 29, 2025, it added.

The decision was taken to ensure the proper settlement of transactions and to protect investors.

“This action has been made in the framework of investor protection,” the exchange said.

The move follows regulations set under the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law, the announcement pointed out.

“The suspension and subsequent delisting comply with the relevant provisions of the law,” the CSE said.

Investors holding the affected 13-week government bonds are advised to ensure their positions are settled before the delisting date.

The announcement also included a copy of the official notice confirming the suspension and future delisting of the securities.