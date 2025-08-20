Euromoney, one of the leading international magazines focused on banking, finance and financial markets, has named Bank of Cyprus (BoC) the Best Bank in Cyprus in its 2025 Awards for Excellence. This is the 10th year BoC has been recognised by Euromoney as Cyprus’ Best Bank.

This award, for which the evaluation period ran from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 recognises the Bank’s significant achievements in 2024. These include:

a shareholder distribution of €241 mn, almost double the distribution paid in 2023

an upgrade to the Bank’s Distribution Policy to include a target 50- to 70-per cent payout ratio from 2025

the successful listing of the Bank’s shares on ATHEX, increasing the visibility of the Bank and the liquidity of its shares

the introduction of several innovative products and services, such as the Bank’s Digital Housing Loan, Fleksy (its buy now pay later solution), Joey (the banking app for nine to 17-year-olds), as well as the B2C marketplace on Jinius

the issuance of its inaugural €300mn green bond, which will deliver significant financing for sustainable projects in Cyprus

“It is an honour for Bank of Cyprus to be named Cyprus’ Best Bank by Euromoney for the 10th year. This international recognition reflects our determination to drive digital innovation providing our customers with new products and services and an enhanced experience, to lead the sustainable transition in Cyprus and to deliver value to our shareholders. We remain fully focused on supporting our customers and the Cypriot economy, while delivering attractive returns to our shareholders,” said Bank of Cyprus CEO Panicos Nicolaou.