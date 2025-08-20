The Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Cyprus has expressed concern over the country’s ranking of 56th out of 167 nations and last in the European Union in the 2025 Sustainable Development Report (SDR), published earlier this summer.

The report gave Cyprus an overall score of 73.8, only slightly improved compared to 72.9 in 2024.

In its statement, the network said that the new report introduces the simplified SDG Index (SDGi), based on 17 key indicators.

It stated that since 2015, Cyprus has improved by 4.3 percentage points, compared with 5.1 for the European average.

Earlier this year, in the European Sustainable Development Report 2025 (ESDR), Cyprus ranked 32nd out of 34 countries, with a score of 62.7.

However, despite differences in methodology, the results of both reports demonstrate that Cyprus faces serious structural weaknesses in key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The most problematic indicators in the Global Report include excessive use of nitrogen in agriculture (SDG 2), low representation of women in parliament (SDG 5), high water consumption through imports (SDG 6), low renewable energy share (SDG 7), fatal work accidents in imports (SDG 8), insufficient investment in research and development (SDG 9), and high inequality (SDG 10).

Other areas of concern are low recycling of electronics and plastic exports (SDG 12), high CO₂ emissions (SDG 13), overfishing and limited protected areas (SDG 14 and 15), arms exports and press freedom issues (SDG 16), and low development aid and tax transparency (SDG 17).

Some low performances are linked to the particularities of Cyprus, the network said, such as the island’s divided status, which affects protected wildlife percentages, as well as climate change and Cyprus’ geographical position, factors that influence water availability.

Despite the challenges, Cyprus has also achieved some significant steps, the network said, such as SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 4 (Quality Education), while noting strong progress in SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Finally, the network stated that the majority of indicators can be improved through targeted national policy, institutional coordination, and participation of civil society.

In particular, it said, priority should be given to Climate Action (SDG 13), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Life Below Water (SDG 14).