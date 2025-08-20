A wide-ranging survey on visitor satisfaction is currently being carried out in Paphos, with the aim of identifying areas of improvement.

The initiative is organised by the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap), the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo, and local hoteliers.

The project, which started in July, initially covers the periods July–August and September–December 2025, before extending across a full year until June 2026.

The survey is part of continuous efforts to improve the quality of services, better understand visitor needs and enhance the district’s competitiveness.

Data collection is taking place in selected hotels, tourist accommodations and villas across all municipalities, using standardised questionnaires in digital or printable form.

In Polis Chrysochous, a specialised version has been introduced to capture insights unique to the area.

“Visitor participation and feedback collection represent a valuable tool for the continuous enhancement of the travel experience in our region and for further positioning Paphos as a leading destination,” said Etap executive director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou.

He also said that the board is grateful “to all tourism accommodation providers for their significant support in the data collection process, as well as to the professors and researchers at the American University of Beirut -Mediterraneo for their expertise and collaboration”.

The survey focuses on key aspects of the visitor experience, including overall satisfaction with Paphos as a destination, the quality and range of services, experiences at cultural, natural and religious sites, intention to return and recommend, and comments or suggestions for improvement.

The results will be analysed and evaluated in phases by a research team at AUB Mediterraneo, ensuring scientifically documented findings and strengthening the credibility of the process.

The first aggregated results are expected to be shared by the end of the year with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Etap’s directors and members, as well as tourism businesses and professionals, providing a basis for evidence-based decisions and synergies ahead of the next season.