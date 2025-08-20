Access to the Tax For All (TFA) system will be possible via CY Login service (formerly Ariadne), as of Friday, 22/08/2025, the tax department said on Wednesday.

Users who already have account on CY Login will be able to log in to TFA using the same username and password as for CY Login. Those who are not yet registered on CY Login, need to first create a CY Login account.

To access services that require personal identification, taxpayers can connect to TFA via the CY Login service, given that they already have a Tax Identification Number (TIN), which will then automatically link their account to their TIN. Those who already have a TFA account can also log in via the CY Login service.

A comprehensive Guide to logging in to TFA via the CY Login service can be accessed via the TFA support website via www.taxforall.mof.gov.cy, in the “update – information” section.

The TFA website currently remains unavailable for maintenance and can be accessed again on August 22.

Additionally, the tax department announced that after the re-opening of the TFA system on August 22, the submission of the TF7 Declaration and the payment of withholding tax and contributions will be possible exclusively through the TFA system.