The driver of a car, from which a 19-year-old fell and was critically injured, was remanded in custody on Wednesday for two days.

On Monday night, the 19-year-old suffered head injuries in Larnaca and is being treated in the Nicosia intensive care unit.

The police said on Tuesday that the man was walking through a car park behind Mackenzie beach in Larnaca at around 11.30pm when a car being driven by his 19-year-old friend, with a third 19-year-old in the passenger seat, ran him over.

All those involved appear to have earlier gone to a restaurant in the Mackenzie area.

Most are said to be army conscripts on leave.

The injured person was taken to Larnaca general hospital by his friends and intubated, before being transferred to Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of his condition.

The police conducted a breathalyser test on the driver, which came back negative.

According to sources, witnesses told the police that the injured teen was seen getting onto the bonnet of the moving car and then falling onto the ground and hitting his head.

The driver is suspected by the police of causing grievous bodily harm and acting irresponsibly.

The police had requested a remand order for the driver on Tuesday based on the initial information that the man had been hit by a car. The request had been turned down.

Subsequent investigations revealed details that changed the course of the case, which has been taken over by the Larnaca police criminal investigation department.