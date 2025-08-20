British Cypriot footballer Mickey Demetriou was on Tuesday night named in the English professional footballers’ association (PFA) team of the year for League Two, the fourth tier of the country’s football pyramid.

Demetriou, a centre-half who turned 35 in March, is the captain of Crewe Alexandra, which finished in 13th place in the division last year.

He played 35 league games last season, keeping 13 clean sheets, and scoring two goals – one in a 2-1 victory away at Bromley in August, and one in a 2-0 home victory over Grimsby town in April.

This year is Demetriou’s second consecutive appearance in the PFA League Two team of the year, with the PFA describing him as an “experienced 35-year-old” who “was once again a pillar of strength” for Crewe Alexandra.

Crewe Alexandra have started this season in top form, too, having won all four of their opening league games, including a 4-1 dispatching of Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

They currently sit top of League Two, two points clear of second-placed Grimsby Town. Their next game is away at Gillingham on Saturday.