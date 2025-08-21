An elderly woman was robbed of jewellery and money at her Larnaca home on Wednesday after being tricked by a caller claiming to be from the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC).

According to police, the woman received a phone call around 12.30pm from an unknown woman who said the government was offering free domestic worker services for the elderly.

The caller asked for details to file an application and then connected her to a man who introduced himself as an EAC employee.

The man told the woman that her house was at risk of catching fire due to electrical problems. He instructed her to remove her valuables, including jewellery and cash, from the house for safety while keeping her on the line.

Following his directions, the woman placed her valuables in a basket on her porch. The man then urged her to go back inside and switch off the main electricity supply. When she returned, the basket had been stolen.

Police said a man was seen leaving the scene on foot shortly after the incident. They urged the public to remain vigilant, warning that criminals are constantly devising new methods to deceive and rob victims.

The case is being investigated by Kofinou police.